Court Bauer, MLW CEO and booker, wasn't lying when he stated the world of MLW never stops. In a press release, it was announced that the company has agreed to a multi-year, exclusive agreement with Tom Lawlor.

"After months and weeks of trying to figure out the next step in my career, I have come to the conclusion that indeed there is no place like home, and no where that I would rather continue to swing for the fences than in Major League Wrestling," said Tom Lawlor. "I'm happy to announce that myself and management have come to terms that will keep me in the ring with the top talent, wrestlers, and fighters under the MLW banner.

"While I was able to reach the peak of the mountain and become world champion in the past, I have since realized that there are entire new ranges for me to conquer and I look forward to getting to the summit alongside the fans and supporters of MLW. Stay filthy!"

A former member of the UFC roster, Lawlor joined MLW in 2017 and became a fan favorite, winning the MLW World Heavyweight Title earlier this year.

"We went into extra innings to get this done," said Bauer. "Tom's talent, passion and leadership are second to none. We're all beyond pleased to have his continued presence in MLW for years to come."

Lawlor is scheduled to compete at the Opera Cup inside the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on December 5th. An opponent has not been announced yet.