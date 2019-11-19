Impact star Rhino recently spoke with The Mirror about returning to Impact Wrestling.

In the interview, the former ECW and WWE star explained why he doesn't believe unions would work in the wrestling industry.

"It wouldn't work, it would kill the industry," said Rhino. "When you look at unions for things like movies it works because movies are planned so far in advance and actors/actresses get the scripts and have to accept it or turn it down. But wrestling is so fast-paced and changes that it just wouldn't work. I come from Detroit which is a union town, so I get having unions in certain industries, but it wouldn't work in wrestling."

"It would kill the independent scene and a lot of start-up promotions. Lots of states in America have commissions and stuff that creates more hoops for them to jump through and we all know that most companies don't make a lot of money as it is, so to have these extra hurdles would kill a lot of companies."

"It would kill the charity shows that I run [Rhino promotes VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars] which cost me at least a grand as it is. A union would not be good for wrestlers, fans or promoters and it would kill the industry."

