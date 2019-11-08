As noted, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Big E defeated The Revival at today's WWE SmackDown tapings from Manchester, England to become five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. You can click here to see photos from the match and you can click here for our full SmackDown spoilers.

WWE confirmed the title change on their website. They made the following announcement:

