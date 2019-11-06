Fight fans inside Madison Square Garden and watching live on pay-per-view voiced their displeasure this past weekend when the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz was stopped after the third round. The cageside physician, Dr. Nitin K. Sethi, made the decision to end the bout due to a cut over the eye of Diaz.

And while you might have thought the issues died out hours after the bout ended, you would be wrong. Sethi told MMA Fighting that he has been receiving death threats and other hate mail since he made his decision.

"I'm a very good neurologist and a very good doctor, and calling me (expletive) scum online and calling my office staff and yelling at them, threatening me, I fear for my health and safety," Sethi, who is based in New York, said. "Somebody's going to get hurt, and it's probably going to be me this time. People don't realize what they do when they talk about these things. But that's the hard reality of this sport."

The New York State Athletic Commission hired Sethi for the "BMF" title fight. He also serves as the commission's chief medical officer.

"I made an objective call based on my assessment of the fighter," he said. "Not just the cut, but the overall assessment of the fighter. Going forward off that third round, I could not guarantee his health and safety."