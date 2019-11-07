WWE has announced Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross for Friday's SmackDown episode.

As noted, SmackDown will tape on Friday from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, then airs a few hours later on FOX.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday:

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against Big E and Kofi Kingston

* Tyson Fury appears in his hometown

* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live spoiler coverage at around 2pm ET, then live TV coverage at 8pm ET. If you'd like to assist us with live spoilers on Friday, please e-mail me.