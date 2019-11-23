Rhea Ripley appeared with Triple H on his post-Takeover Facebook Live chat to announce that the women's Team WWE NXT at WWE Survivor Series will now be represented by Captain Ripley, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair and Toni Storm.

These 5 Superstars will face the team of Captain Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Lacey Evans, plus the team of Captain Charlotte Flair, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Sarah Logan, in a 15-woman Triple Threat Elimination Match.

Mia Yim and Tegan Nox were originally announced for the match, but removed due to the injury angles they were involved in at the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event. They were replaced by Shirai and Belair.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on Sunday's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to reveal the members for the men's Team NXT. Those 5 Superstars will do battle in a 15-man Triple Threat Elimination match against Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, plus Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Remember to join us for live coverage at 5pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff. Below is the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane