- WWE posted this video of Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis giving a special restaurant tour to WWE fans in Chicago over Survivor Series Weekend. The tour was given to fans who purchased the Survivor Series Travel Packages.

- WWE stock was up 2.39% today, closing at $62.46 per share. Today's high was $62.61 and the low was $61.02.

- As we've noted, WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde, the former DJZ, was cleared to return to the ring during the first week of November, following a broken orbital bone earlier in the summer. Wilde underwent surgery back on October 1 and revealed that he now has a steel plate in his face. Doctors told him then that he would be able to return to the ring in about 4 weeks.

In an update, Wilde, who competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament earlier this year after WWE officially announced his signing in May, noted on Twitter today that he has returned to the ring at the WWE Performance Center. Wilde revealed that he's training with WWE Coaches Kendo Kashin and Norman Smiley, and that fans will see their influence on his style when he returns.

"Feels good to be back in the ring after 4 months away. Currently training every day at the PC with Norman Smiley and Kendo Ka Shin. You will def see their influence on my style once im back in action. Stay tuned and stay watching @WWENXT every Wednesday night on @USA_Network!," Wilde tweeted.

