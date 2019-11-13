Every so often, a WWE star goes through a few name changes. Whether that is a new name in general, or shortening their original name, it can be an ongoing cycle.

One person who has been going through the process is Mustafa Ali, who had his named changed to just "Ali" back in March. When asked about the change, Ali said "Mustafa" means "chosen one" and name or not, nothing has changed.

He wrote, "Mustafa means the 'chosen one' with an emphasis on being chosen from amongst the people. Name or not, nothing has changed. I fight for the people. I am one of them."

It appears that his name was changed again. In a tweet, Ali posted the caption, "My name is Mustafa Ali."

It should also be noted that his full name is now back up on WWE.com.