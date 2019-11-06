- Above is E!'s official recap for this week's WWE Total Divas episode, which was the 6th episode of the 9th season. This episode featured The Bella Twins' fashion show, Corey Graves and Carmella's relationship, and more.

- WWE has announced a new Kids Meal promotion with Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fast food restaurants. WWE Superstar toys will be featured in the Star Pals Combo Meals for a limited time, at approximately 3,000 locations. Superstars featured in promotional material for the campaign are RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, and John Cena. Below is the full announcement from WWE:

New WWE toys available at Carl's Jr and Hardee's Head over to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's restaurants now, and with every purchase of a Star Pals Combo Meal, you will receive a toy featuring your favorite WWE Superstars! Toys are available in approximately 3,000 participating restaurants in the United States. The toys feature a WWE Championship buckle, launcher game, Superstar wristband and a card game you can play with all your friends. Check out the Star Pals WWE toys and visit Carlsstarpals.com and Hardeestarpals.com for more, including trivia and fun facts!

- As noted, WWE has announced a big non-title Triple Threat for Survivor Series with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Scott Dawson of The Revival took to Twitter and predicted big things from the match.

"Just shut the show down after this. #FTR #SurvivorSeries," Dawson tweeted, as seen below.