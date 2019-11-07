- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Isla Dawn vs. Killer Kelly, Joe Coffey vs. Tyson T-Bone, plus tag team action in the main event with The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Stay tuned for highlights and more from the show. Above is a new promo for NXT UK.

- WWE filed to trademark the "Trent Seven" name on Friday, November 1. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

- As noted on Wednesday at this link, the latest WWE Performance Center Class was announced with three top indie women's wrestlers - Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart, and Indi Hartwell, plus referee Stephon Smith.

Natalya took to Twitter and welcomed Hartwell to the company, sharing a throwback photo from their first meeting in Australia six years ago.

"Met @indi_hartwell six years ago when WWE did a show in Melbourne, Australia. Look at you now, Indi!! Proud of you... (And our glow up! [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji]) Congrats on your new @wwe contract. May all your wrestling dreams come true [blue heart emoji]," Natalya wrote.

You can see the full tweet and photos below: