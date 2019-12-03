AEW announced today that they have signed a new programming output deal with In Demand, which will guarantee the pay-per-view platform a minimum of one AEW event per quarter through June 2021.
"AEW pay-per-view events are the best shows in wrestling, and In Demand is a perfect PPV partner for us as well as our fans," said AEW President and CEO Tony Khan in a press release. "With In Demand's vast reach and connectivity, we'll be able to bring all of our AEW pay-per-view shows into the homes of wrestling fans throughout North America."
IN DEMAND AND AEW SIGN LONG-TERM, PPV OUTPUT DEAL
-- AEW Commits to Provide Minimum of One PPV Event Per Quarter through 2021 --
NEW YORK CITY (December 3, 2019)—In Demand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and pay-per-view (PPV) programming distributor, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, announced that it has finalized a deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a programming output deal that guarantees In Demand a minimum of one PPV event per quarter through June 2021.
"We're huge fans of AEW's exciting wrestling talent and events, and are pleased to partner with them as they continue to build their audience, marketing and distribution," said Mark Boccardi, In Demand's SVP, Programming & Marketing. "This commitment from AEW demonstrates that our programming partners see the value in a long-term relationship with In Demand, and with the pay- per-view platform itself. We're able to offer our content partners the largest distribution reach in the PPV business, as well as customized marketing and promotional support."
