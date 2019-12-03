AEW announced today that they have signed a new programming output deal with In Demand, which will guarantee the pay-per-view platform a minimum of one AEW event per quarter through June 2021.

"AEW pay-per-view events are the best shows in wrestling, and In Demand is a perfect PPV partner for us as well as our fans," said AEW President and CEO Tony Khan in a press release. "With In Demand's vast reach and connectivity, we'll be able to bring all of our AEW pay-per-view shows into the homes of wrestling fans throughout North America."

You can see the full announcement from AEW below: