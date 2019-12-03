NXT star Bobby Fish posted earlier today on Instagram about his charity work during the holiday season.

The Undisputed Era member wrote how he's practicing gratitude in an effort to connect with those who need to be hugged, fed, clothed, and loved. He also shared several photos and videos of him giving food to the homeless.

He wrote, "I'm learning that gratitude is not merely a random emotion that sneaks up on us when we receive something dear. It is also a skill.. And like any skill, its development requires practice. Gratitude is a prerequisite to connection. I've decided to practice gratitude in an effort to connect with those who may not enjoy the same choice you or I have to connect with another human being, so that they may be seen.. heard.. hugged.. fed.. clothed.. LOVED.. during this holiday season. I ask you to join me in this effort. Whether you read this here in the US or on the other side of the planet.. Step out and be the difference you wish to see in our world!"

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge commented on his post, "Solid stuff bud."

Killian Dain also commented, "You're a f---king legend bro."

Below you can see Fish's Instagram post: