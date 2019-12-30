WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk took to Twitter today to confirm that he will be back on the FS1 show in three weeks.

It was reported earlier today, via PWInsider, that Punk is not scheduled for this week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1, which will be a countdown of the top 5 matches of 2019. Punk responded to an article on how he wasn't expected for this week's New Year's Eve special, and revealed that he will return on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

"I'll be there on the 21st so you can report on the dumb s--t I say," Punk wrote.

FOX made it clear when they announced his role on the show that he would not be appearing every week. However, Punk has made just a few appearances since the surprise appearance on November 12. He returned the next week for a full appearance on November 19, but has made just one other full appearance since then.

You can see Punk's related tweets below: