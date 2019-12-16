Outspoken WWE Backstage personality, CM Punk, took some time to respond to a post he was tagged in by the WWE on Fox Twitter account. After they posted an image of the Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley tables match that took place at TLC 2019 last night and wrote, "We're sure @CMPunk is watching this one closely," Punk responded with an image of the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks NHL game he was watching on TV at the time.

WWE on FOX responded by saying, "There's a table there."

Punk cheekily replied, "In both cases, Minnesota is the big loser!", referring to their loss in the hockey game and also the match Rusev and Lashley were putting on for the Minneapolis crowd at the Target Center.

On a recent episode of WWE Backstage, Punk gave some ideas to WWE creative on how to spice up the storyline between Rusev, Lashley, and Lana.

"They have a match, they have a blow off," Punk began. "I don't think Rusev wants to be involved with Lana anymore on-screen. So, Lana and Bobby go off and do their thing, but Lana grinds on the nerves, Bobby is sick of her. He leaves Lana too, they have another divorce. She gets another tag team to go after Bobby and Rusev, who have become best friends because they have the familiar: the ex-wife.

"This new tag team with Lana in tow go after them," Punk continued. "What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage because by WrestleMania the new tag team is already so sick of Lana that the loser of the match gets what's in the shark cage. We can continue it past WrestleMania! I don't know if we're still doing shows in Saudi Arabia, but Lana in Saudi Arabia? I've got ideas for that too, come at me after the show!"

Punk continued on Twitter, writing, "Loser keeps @LanaWWE match. Just booked you through mania, chica. You're welcome. @RusevBUL #WWEBackstage"

Lana wasn't happy about Punk's comments, and referred to them as being misogynistic.

You can see the full tweets below:



