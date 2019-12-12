After CM Punk tweeted that he would like to see Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and Sasha Banks on WWE Backstage, a twitter user asked if Punk's wife and former WWE star AJ Lee would be coming to the show.

AJ Lee revealed to fans that she won't be on WWE Backstage anytime soon, but she would tag along for snacks.

Her full reply was, "No thank you, I am very retired. I will however tag along for coffee and snacks next time I'm in town. Always down for snacks."

Earlier this week, Paige even brought up how AJ should tag along with CM Punk next time. She tweeted, "I will NEVER stop talking about my fairy godmother. @TheAJMendez you need to tag along with the hubs next time!"

Paige tweeted that after someone praised her for bringing up AJ during WWE Backstage and saying how her pipe bomb was better than CM Punk's pipe bomb.

Below you can read their exchange:

