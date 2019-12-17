UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman knows there are a number of worthy contenders to be his next challenge on the active roster. But he wants a bout with a former titleholder of the belt that is currently on the sidelines.

Usman defended his title this past weekend at UFC 245, and while he mentioned the likes of Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal for his next bout immediately afterwards, he has since turned his attention to Georges St-Pierre.

"Honestly, I'm an equal-opportunity guy. I don't really care who it is, but if i had to choose, I want Georges," Usman told TMZ Sports. "I want GSP. One more win and I tie him for the most consecutive wins (in welterweight). How sweet would that be to actually get that win off him."

Nicknamed "The Nigerian Nightmare," Usman improved to 16-1 in his career with a finish over Covington. He has also bested Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia in his past few fights.

"That would be an extremely exciting fight," Usman said. "I've got the power, the cardio, the strength, the speed. With all due respect to Georges, I think I finish him."

St-Pierre has not fought since winning the UFC middleweight title in 2017, his first bout in four years. He is 26-2 overall in his career.