The Tokyo Sports Selection committee has announced IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada as its MVP for 2019.

His IWGP Heavyweight Championship defense against SANADA was also chosen as the Match of the Year.

During the press conference, Okada spoke about what motivates him.

"Well first I want to not just win, but win in front of over 40,000 people and do the same on January 5," said Okada. "This year the rugby was great and next year the Olympics will be in Japan as well. I don't want pro wrestling to lose out. Like I said, the Rugby World Cup was such a big event this year that I was motivated to make sure pro-wrestling didn't lose out. That sense of competition was big for me. Into 2020, there's the challenge of selling out the Tokyo Dome for two nights, and then the Olympics will be a big motivator for me, for sure."

The Tokyo Sports Selection committee also awarded Kota Ibushi the Best Technique Award.

As previously announced, it will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4.