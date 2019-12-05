It sounds like the sequel to The Wrestler is in the works.

As seen above in the WWE Total Divas bonus clip from this week's episode, Natalya revealed to the other cast members that actor Jason Momoa wants her to appear in an upcoming movie, The Wrestler 2.

Natalya noted that Momoa wants her to play his former lover in the movie. Momoa will presumably play the lead role of the featured pro wrestler, but none of this has been officially announced. Natalya also said Momoa wants her to wrestle a match in the movie, and she was asked which other wrestler she thinks she would do well with in the ring.

"Once I found out who Jason Momoa is, I'm like, 'this is pretty cool.' He's a really big star. He's an actor who has been on Game of Thrones, he was in that movie Aquaman. So, the fact that he is now interested in having me in the movie is huge," Natalya told the Total Divas cameras.

The Wrestler 2 would be the sequel to the popular 2008 drama that starred Mickey Rourke as Randy "The Ram" Robinson. The movie was directed & produced by Darren Aronofsky, and also starred Marisa Tomei, and Evan Rachel Wood. The film told the story of an aging Robinson, who continued to wrestle on the indies after mainstream success in the 1980s, while trying to find romance and repair his relationship with his daughter. The movie won several awards and made almost $50 million at the box office with a $6 million budget, according to film sites. Several wrestlers appeared in the movie and one of the matches with The Ram vs. Ernest "The Cat" Miller's character took place at a ROH event, in a ROH ring. Wrestling stars who appeared different scenes or in the background of scenes in the movie included Miller, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness, WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone (Robbie E), Romeo Roselli, DJ Hyde, John Zandig, Necro Butcher, The Blue Meanie, Jay Lethal, Jim Powers, and several others. WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i and some of his trainers worked with Rourke to get him ready for the role.

The movie led to WWE promoting the film through a storyline that saw Chris Jericho go against several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. After appearing at the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Rourke appeared at WrestleMania 25 for an angle that saw Jericho attack Ric Flair after his Handicap Match win over Ricky Steamboat, Jimmy Snuka and Roddy Piper. Jericho then challenged Rourke, and the angle ended with Rourke entering the ring to drop Jericho with a punch.

There's been no other word on The Wrestler 2 being produced, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.