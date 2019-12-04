A match has been tweaked for Major League Wrestling's Opera Cup event on December 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr. will now be facing Low Ki in an opening-round bout. The company announced via press release that Smith's original opponent, Shinjiro Otani, withdrew from the tournament.

It is only fitting that a member of the Hart family will be appearing at the Opera Cup. Davey Boy Smith Jr., who's grandfather Stu Hart won the trophy in 1948, will look to keep the title within the family. A former MLW World Champion, Low Ki was previously announced for the event but didn't have an opponent.

Taking place inside the Melrose Ballroom, the following matches are set to take place during the Opera Cup event:

* CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch) v. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman and Shigehiro Irie)

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. v. Low Ki

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF v. Alex Hammerstone

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher v. Richard Holliday

* OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP v. Brian Pillman Jr.

* PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

* EXHIBITION MATCH

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor v. A Von Erich