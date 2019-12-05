On last night's AEW Dynamite, Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates with ease. She then decided to really make her point by beating up Bates some more after the match had ended.

Looking to get some revenge for Rose's attack during her fan meet and greet, Shanna came to the ring to make the save. Rose would put not only referee Rick Knox through a table, but then powerbombed Shanna down on top of the referee.

AEW has since announced, "As a result of her actions last night on #AEWDynamite, @NylaRoseBeast has been suspended without pay for the rest of 2019 by #AEW management."

Two episodes of Dynamite remain before the end of the year, as there will not be a new episode on Christmas, which falls on a Wednesday.

As of last Friday's AEW rankings, Rose was number four in the women's division.