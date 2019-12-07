It looks like Oney Lorcan has resolved his issues with WWE and signed a new contract.

Lorcan, who has been working WWE NXT and WWE 205 as of late but remains a member of the NXT roster, took to Twitter on Friday night to announce that he has signed a new multi-year contract.

"I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS," Lorcan tweeted.

Lorcan's announcement comes after it was reported on November 16 that Lorcan had requested his release from the company at the end of October. Lorcan, who started using his indie ring name "Biff Busick" on Twitter, signed with WWE back in 2015.

We noted at this link how Lorcan recently called out Triple H on Twitter for comments he made about talents requesting their releases on social media.

Stay tuned for updates on Lorcan's WWE status. You can see his full tweet below:

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — BIFF BUSICK (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

Brendan Ebright contributed to this article.