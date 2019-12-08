It didn't take Tito Ortiz long to rudely welcome Alberto El Patron back to the world of mixed martial arts. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, submitted El Patron - who won WWE gold as Alberto Del Rio - in the first round Saturday night at Combate Americas: Tito Vs. Alberto.

The event took place from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas and aired live on pay-per-view. Ortiz put his UFC belt on the line, while El Patron was defending the WWE belt that he owned.

Ortiz, who has won four of his last five MMA fights overall, and El Patron spent the past several weeks building the fight. The UFC Hall of Famer never let El Patron get on track, showcasing his experience.

El Patron had not competed in MMA since 2010, spending several years in pro wrestling. He was unable to fend off the rear-naked submission attempt by Ortiz, tapping out at 3:10 of the opening round.

Ortiz is your winner ????#TitoVsAlberto results: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 3:10.



Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak.



pic.twitter.com/anPOvJq8iu — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

President Donald Trump, who Ortiz has voiced his support for, offered his congratulations on the performance via Twitter.