- Below is a video recap of last night's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network, which was the season nine finale.

- WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio turns 45 years old today while former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth turns 35 and AEW star Sonny Kiss turns 26.

- Injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared at The Jimmy V Classic last night to represent WWE and present a check for $400,000, on behalf of the company and Connor's Cure.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on the donation.

"This year the @WWEUniverse helped raise $400K for @ConnorsCure and tonight at the Jimmy V Classic @XavierWoodsPhD presented that check to @TheVFoundation for pediatric cancer research and to help save kids' lives," she wrote.

You can see Stephanie's tweet and a few other tweets from the event below:

Thanks to @XavierWoodsPhD for representing our friends from @WWE and @ConnorsCure at tonight's #JimmyVClassic. They do incredible work to raise money to support pediatric cancer research! #DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/ofh0DswMYy — The V Foundation (@TheVFoundation) December 11, 2019