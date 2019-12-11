- Below is a video recap of last night's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network, which was the season nine finale.
- WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio turns 45 years old today while former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth turns 35 and AEW star Sonny Kiss turns 26.
- Injured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared at The Jimmy V Classic last night to represent WWE and present a check for $400,000, on behalf of the company and Connor's Cure.
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on the donation.
"This year the @WWEUniverse helped raise $400K for @ConnorsCure and tonight at the Jimmy V Classic @XavierWoodsPhD presented that check to @TheVFoundation for pediatric cancer research and to help save kids' lives," she wrote.
You can see Stephanie's tweet and a few other tweets from the event below:
