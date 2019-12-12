WWE recently announced that Robert Roode and Primo Colon were both suspended for 30 days due to Wellness Policy violations. Roode's last appearance was on SmackDown Live in late November where he was stretchered out of the arena after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Roode was scheduled to team with Dolph Ziggler to face The New Day at the WWE TLC PPV this upcoming Sunday for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as of last week. Meltzer noted that he was told that the match could be changed. Following the suspension, the match was in fact changed and The New Day will now defend their titles against The Revival at Sunday's pay-per-view.

The Wellness Policy violation was the first for both Roode and Colon, so their suspensions are for 30 days. There's still no word on what substances they tested positive for.

WWE TLC takes place this Sunday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the pay-per-view. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE TLC.

Below is the updated PPV card:

TLC MATCH FOR WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The New Day (c) vs The Revival

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. TBA

TLC MATCH

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

TABLES MATCH

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy