AEW has released the fourth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of January 29, 2020.

The men's rankings stayed the same this week. The only change to the women's rankings this week was Britt Baker and Awesome Kong switching spots. The tag team rankings obviously changed after Kenny Omega and Hangman Page captured the AEW World Tag Team Titles from SCU. SCU is now ranked #1.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 29, 2020

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 8-1-1, Last Week: #1)

2. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 6-5-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 8-3-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 13-5, Last Week: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 8-1-1)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of January 29, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #1)

2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 5-4, Last Week: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 8-5, Last Week: #5)

5. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #4)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 10-2)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of January 29, 2020

1. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: Champions)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 12-4)

Scorpio Sky (Overall: 13-5)

2. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #2)

Santana (Overall: 6-4)

Ortiz (Overall: 6-4)

3. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 10-6)

Nick Jackson (Overall: 10-7)

4. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-0, Last Week: #4)

Evil Uno (Overall: 5-2)

Stu Grayson (Overall: 5-2)

5. The Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 7-8)

Rey Fenix (Overall: 8-8)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-0)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 13-5), Hangman Page: (Overall: 9-7)