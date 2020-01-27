As noted, former WWE United States Champion MVP made a surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match last night. He entered at #12 and was the 11th elimination, tossed out by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after just 24 seconds in.

Word now is that MVP will be sticking around to make a few appearances for WWE, according to Wrestling Observer Live. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for MVP, but it was noted that he is around for a short period of time, nothing longterm.

We noted earlier today how MVP took to Instagram after the Rumble and said he made the special appearance for his son. He also thanked Rey Mysterio.

"If you will indulge me in a moment of pure, unapologetic selfishness, tonight wasn't for me, or for any of YOU. Tonight was for this. For my Lil Dude. Thank you Rey. I love you bro #royalrumble2020," MVP wrote, sharing a photo of Rey Mysterio and his son.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's plans for MVP. You can see his full Instagram post below: