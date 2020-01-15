Former UFC champion Conor McGregor grew up on the hard streets of Ireland, fighting and clawing for everything in his life. Once McGregor landed in the UFC and became one of the biggest stars in the sport, he started getting anything he wanted.

Now, McGregor admits that led him down the wrong path. In a recent interview with ESPN, "Notorious" talked about parts of his 2018 training ahead of a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that resulted in a submission loss.

"I had venom in me or something," McGregor said. "I don't know why. I had people holed up in a hotel from that part of the world. I would ring and arrange a fight. They'd come from the hotel down to the gym and have a full-blown fight, no head guard. A fight (and) I'd win. We'd have a war, I'd win, knock the guy out and go off and celebrate.

"You learn something from everything. I learned a lot about myself through it."

McGregor returns to action for the first time since facing Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title this Saturday night at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. The bout serves as the main event on pay-per-view and will take place in the welterweight division.

Even just days before facing off with Nurmagomedov, McGregor said he was drinking alcohol. Now, he has gone months without any of it and feels great.

"I'm not going back there," he said. "I'm in a great sport now. That's it. I've made mistakes, I've been man enough to admit them and correct them. I might not be perfect, but with good sleep and a full belly, I'm damn close."