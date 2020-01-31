With his monumental win this past Sunday at the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre went on the record by saying that 2020 was going to be his year in the sun. In his recent interview on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre recalls his 18-year wrestling journey and the many trials and tribulations he had to face to get to where he is now.

"I started when I was 14," McIntyre began. "I was the first-ever Scotsman to sign with the WWE at 21. I had a bit of a good opportunity with Vince McMahon and 'The Chosen One.' Things didn't quite work out the way that we had hoped. I was in 3MB, and that was as low as you could go, and I got fired.

"I deserved to get fired. I wasn't giving it my all. Outside of the company, I truly gave it my all in every area - in the ring and out of the ring. I was given a platform from so many companies around the world to be the face of the company - be the franchise player, that thankfully, I excelled at. When the time was right, I went back to NXT - was fortunate enough to be champion. I returned to Raw after an injury - I was very successful and most people would be happy to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and I was. But something was missing, something that just wasn't there prior. I feel more comfortable then I've ever felt. You're seeing the true Drew right now, and it's a hell of a time.

McIntyre elaborated more on his time in 3MB. McIntyre was amazed with how far Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal went individually after their departure. He also said that fans will see "a whole new Jinder" when he returns from injury.

"I knew that we were all more than capable," McIntyre noted. "Obviously, with the confines of 3MB, it's very difficult to transition into anything serious, but, I knew Heath is one of the most entertaining Superstars we have and he has a lot more to give in that department. The more time passes, the more people see things differently. When we were out of the company, Heath was getting more opportunities to show his personality.

"Jinder didn't necessarily start off on the best foot outside of the company, so he wasn't so sure what he wanted to do. He wasn't training and wasn't motivated on what he wanted to do. One day, it all changed, and he became the most driven person I've ever known in my entire life... You're going to see a whole new Jinder soon."

