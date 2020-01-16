It has been just over four years since Conor McGregor ruled the featherweight division, unifying the titles with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo. Since, McGregor has gone on to capture UFC gold at lightweight and competed as high as welterweight.

"Notorious" will be at 170 pounds this coming Saturday night when he returns to action for the first time since 2018 against fellow top contender Donald Cerrone. The two share the main event spotlight at UFC 246 live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

During a special pre-fight press conference to kickoff the event, McGregor was asked about a potential return to 145 pounds and possible rematch with Aldo.

"I'm in a great spot not having to cut weight now," McGregor said. "I'll do it, but cutting weight is tough. I have an understanding because I know what it feels like (but) I'll never say never."

McGregor was outspoken as Aldo cut to bantamweight for his debut in that division recently, saying he "knew by his physique and his body that he put immense work into" the weight cut.

"That's why I had immense respect for Jose," he continued. "I knew the media was saying he's cutting too much weight."