The first post-WWE booking for former WWE Superstar Luke Harper has been announced.

Now using his original name from the indies, Brodie Lee, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been announced for the big WrestleCon event during WWE's WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Lee was announced today for WrestleCon, along with Will Ospreay, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bandido, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, Zoe Lucas, Shane Douglas, Francine, WWE's Charly Caruso, and Celeste Bonin (Kaitlyn).

As noted, Harper was granted his WWE release back on Sunday, December 8, along with Sin Cara and The Ascension. They are all under non-compete clauses with WWE, which expire on Sunday, March 8. There's no word yet on when Lee will be returning to the ring.

