It will be a clash of similar styles, as Konnan will corner Septimo Dragon in a match against Gino Medina. The bout will take place at Major League Wrestling's Zero Hour event on January 11.

This match stems from Konnan and Medina's confrontation during the Opera Cup. In an attempt to steer him in the right direction, Konnan has been unable to gain the respect of Medina, who is considered one of the top young stars ready to explode in 2020.

Septimo Dragon signed a multi-year deal with MLW back in September. Nicknamed "Rey del Aire," Septimo has fought for a variety of top Mexican organizations, including The Crash.

Taking place inside the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area. The following matches are set to take place during the Zero Hour event:

No Ropes Barbed Wire Match

Jimmy Havoc v. Mance Warner

Grudge Match

Ross Von Erich v. Tom Lawlor

MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) v. Aerostar

No Holds Barred Match

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erich's again to a title fight.

Savio Vega v. Richard Holliday

Dominic Garrini v. Zenshi

Septimo Dragon v. Gino Medina