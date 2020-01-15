A huge inter-promotional match has been added to the NWA Hard Times PPV. NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will face off against ROH star and Villain Enterprises member Flip Gordon. NWA released a video on Twitter announcing the bout.

Aldis made an appearance at ROH's Honor Reigns Supreme event and Saturday Night at Center Stage last Saturday, attacking Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon at the end of the show while disguised as a police officer. He threw Scurll into the ring post and then left through the crowd. This comes after being confronted my Scurll at the end of NWA's Into the Fire PPV last month.

The next night, Aldis appeared to cut a promo on Scurll before Flip cut him off. In the video, Aldis questions the reasoning for Flip attacking him while Marty was nowhere to be found. The challenge was made, but it is unknown if this is a match for the NWA World Title.

It was previously reported that Scurll signed a new deal with ROH that has him taking on booking and creative duties. His contract allows collaborations with companies like the NWA.

Hard Times takes place on Friday, January 24 from inside GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia. The event will be available on the FITE.tv app.