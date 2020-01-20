The Wrestling Inc. Daily officially launches next Monday, January 27th! A new episode will be uploaded Monday-Friday at 12:30 pm CST. Subscribe to The Wrestling Inc. Daily on iTunes, or your favorite podcast platform, to get the first episode when it's released!

Each episode will be hosted by Wrestling Inc Managing Editor Nick Hausman along with the following co-hosts:

* Monday - Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman

* Tuesday - Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron

* Wednesday - Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar

* Thursday - Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar

* Friday - After 83 Week's Christy Olson

"It's been a pleasure hosting the WINCLY as part of the Wrestling Inc Audio channel for the past year and a half," said Hausman. "The guests have gotten bigger and the listenership has increased as well. Going into a new decade Raj and I decided it was time to go all in and create a daily Wrestling Inc afternoon news show. Michael and Justin have been incredible co-hosts and I am thrilled they are coming along for this next chapter. EJ and Christy are absolute ringers and I'm thrilled they've agreed to join us as well. We hope you come along on this ride with us as well!"

EJ Cameron has lived in Chicago for six years, where he has graduated from and performed at The Second City, iO, Comedy Sportz. He was a recipient of The Second City Training Center's Bob Curry Fellowship in 2016. Before moving to Chicago, E.J. received his BFA in Acting at Columbus State University (not Ohio!) and performed with multiple troupes. He is represented by Paonessa Talent and is an avid pro-wrestling fan who loves the color purple. Follow him at @Ej_Cam19

Christy Olson is an L.A.-based entertainment reporter who worked indies as announcer/interviewer for about a year (PCW, PPW, WCWC) before signing with WWE in March 2017-March 2018. Olson now hosts the official after show of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson on the 83 Weeks channel. She is also a reality TV YouTuber, producer/host of 90 Day Fiancè News Daily on AfterBuzz TV, loves hiking, vegan junk food & my fur baby Barney :-)

Each episode of The Wrestling Inc Daily will also feature an interview from one of the buzziest names in pro wrestling. Previous guests have included "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Rocky Johnson and more.

