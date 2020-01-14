New Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard continues to be the talk of the town after several female wrestlers called Blanchard out for bullying and making racist remarks after the Impact star tweeted out, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

Tommy Dreamer, who has been working with Blanchard in Impact, spoke on Busted Open Radio About the Blanchard situation. Citing the fact that she has not done anything wrong while with Impact, Dreamer talked about his relationship with her and the other women involved in the controversy.

"Listen, I texted Tessa, she didn't get back to me. Tessa and I… I went and spoke to her finally at the show (Hard to Kill) and obviously she was not in a good place mentally," Dreamer stated. "It becomes almost like gang warfare where everyone jumps on the hot topic.

"I would state that I have a great relationship with her, I also have a great relationship with a lot of the other women that were talking about her. I was not there. I do know that there was a very very physical confrontation between her and this other wrestler, and that led to a physical brawl. Sometimes in the heat of battle, you say things that you will regret, or if you're in a physical fight, you may not have any regret with that person."

Tessa's past has prevented her from getting a WWE developmental deal, and promotions are starting to pull her out of events. Dreamer's latest run with Impact had him working with Tessa, almost as a mentor role. The former WWE and ECW star went on to talk about the facts of the situation surrounding her life. He also mentions how he saw and still sees Tessa.

"I know that she used to date a famous wrestler who's in WWE that is African American (Ricochet). I know that Tessa is currently engaged to Daga, who is Mexican," Dreamer continued. "I do not feel that Tessa is racist.

"I could 99.9% say that Tessa has never shown… let me also explain to you that when I first met Tessa, a lot of people had said, 'Hey, watch this girl. Hey, do this, do that,' and told me some things about her. I formulate my opinion from how somebody treats me. I also understand that people treat me differently because either I'm Tommy Dreamer or I'm helping out behind the scenes. I formulate my own opinion on how somebody treats me and acts around me. I remember one time she comes up and says, 'I don't think you like me,' and I said I don't even know you. I go, 'Let me get to know you,' and she goes 'fair enough.'"

Blanchard is scheduled to take part in a sit-down interview on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling to discuss her historic title win this past Sunday.

