* AEW Dynamite drawing well on New Year's Day

* Multiple WWE returns

* Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble at number one

* The latest on Matt Hardy's WWE contract

* John Cena's most recent comments about his WWE future

* CM Punk leaking the original WrestleMania XXX plans

* NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14

* Wrestling Inc's 2019 award winners

Nick's interview with MLW's Jordan Oliver. Featuring Oliver discussing:

* His rough childhood

* Starting to wrestle at 15

* Being signed by MLW when he was 19

* The debate around his in-ring style

* The story behind his MLW stable Injustice

* Recently working with ACH in MLW

* MLW signing King Mo

* Injustice's big tag match at MLW Zero Hour

Jordan Oliver will represent Injustice in tag team action at MLW's Zero Hour this Saturday night in Dallas, TX. For tickets and info about MLW's Zero Hour please visit www.MLWDallas.com

