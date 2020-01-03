The Miz will make his WWE Backstage debut on next Tuesday's FS1 episode at 11pm ET.

The first Backstage episode of 2020 will also feature Paige and Christian, along with co-hosts WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Renee Young on the panel.

There's no word yet on what The A-Lister has planned for Backstage, but the announcers teased that John Morrison could also appear. As noted earlier at this link, tonight's first SmackDown of 2020 featured Morrison returning to regular WWE TV. Morrison, who is good friends with The Miz in real life, answered Miz's locker room door when Cathy Kelley tried to get comments on why Miz snapped on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Morrison simply said Miz had nothing else to say tonight.

There's now speculation on Miz and Morrison reuniting their "Dirt Sheet Duo" tag team, which had two World and WWE Tag Team Title reigns together, and two Slammy Award wins, for a feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, but that hasn't been confirmed.

As noted, Tuesday's Backstage episode will not feature an appearance by analyst CM Punk. who has appeared just a few times since debuting back on November 12. Punk will be back for the January 21 episode.