Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 124,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's 97,000 viewers for the New Year's Eve special episode, which was the third-lowest viewership since the show officially premiered. This is also the fifth-best Backstage viewership since the show officially premiered on November 5.

This week's show featured The Miz as the special guest, and Paige was also back on the panel. Last week's show featured Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T naming the Top 5 WWE Matches of 2019.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, up from last week's 0.03 rating. The show ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #124 ranking.

Analyst CM Punk missed the show once again this week and will not be back until January 21. Next week's show will feature Xavier Woods' debut as a guest analyst, plus Ember Moon's return to the panel.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode