WWE NXT Superstar Riddick Moss made his RAW debut on tonight's episode from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Moss came out with WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley as his "offensive lineman" sidekick. Mojo introduced Moss in the ring and issued a challenge, which was accepted by No Way Jose. Mojo would easily retain his title but R-Truth ran in to roll Mojo up for the title change, which was Truth's 34th reign with the title. Mojo quickly won the title back, thanks to help from Moss, to begin his 5th 24/7 Title reign.

As noted earlier in tonight's WWE Main Event spoiler report, Moss also worked this week's tapings against Cedric Alexander. The other Main Event match taped was NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo vs. Sarah Logan. We have full spoilers at this link.

It looks like this may be the new WWE role for Moss, who also has a football background. Moss had been working in The Outliers tag team in NXT, with Dorian Mak and their manager, Robert Stone. There had been speculation on WWE splitting the trio up when Stone was put on NXT TV with Chelsea Green, the first member of The Robert Stone Brand stable.

Below are a few shots of Moss and the 247 Title change at RAW: