Nate Diaz typically isn't the one firing back with legal action. However, that might be changing in the near future.

Earlier this week, the Miami Herald published a report that indicated Diaz had been hospitalized following an attack on a police officer at a local station. The article stated Diaz had been arrested for a domestic violence charge.

However, it was quickly refuted and the newspaper offered a correction. That doesn't appear to be enough for Diaz or his representative, Zach Rosenfield.

"This story is 100 percent inaccurate, untrue and irresponsible," Rosenfield told MMA Fighting. "This is utter nonsense and is irresponsible as it comes. We are exploring legal action."

The Miami Herald offered an apology, stating "In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error."

Michael Albert Nates, a 31-year-old MMA fighter from Miami, had been the fighter arrested in regards to the report.

