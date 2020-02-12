AEW has released the sixth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of February 12, 2020.
This week's update saw Kib Sabian make his debut in the men's division ranking, taking the #5 spot from Sammy Guevara. The women's rankings saw Yuka Sakazaki make her debut at #4, knocking Britt Baker down to #4, which pushed Awesome Kong off the list. The Dark Order switched spots with Santana & Ortiz in the tag team rankings, and The Lucha Bros returned to the chart by taking the #5 spot from Best Friends.
You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:
AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 12, 2020
1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 9-1-1, Last Week: #1)
2. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 2-0, Overall: 9-3-1, Last Week: #2)
3. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 6-5-1, Last Week: #3)
4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 13-5, Last Week: #4)
5. Kip Sabian (2020 Singles Record: 3-1, Overall: 3-1, Last Week: #N/A)
Champion: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-0, Overall: 10-1-1)
AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of February 12, 2020
1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 6-4, Last Week: #1)
2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 2-1, Overall: 7-4, Last Week: #2)
3. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 4-3, Last Week: #3)
4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 1-2, Last Week: N/A)
5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 1-2, Overall: 8-6, Last Week: #4)
Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 11-2)
AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of February 12, 2020
1. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-1, Last Week: #1)
Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 14-4)
Scorpio Sky (Overall: 15-5)
2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #2)
Matt Jackson (Overall: 11-7)
Nick Jackson (Overall: 11-8)
3. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-0, Last Week: #4)
Evil Uno (Overall: 6-2)
Stu Grayson (Overall: 6-2)
4. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: #3)
Santana (Overall: 7-4)
Ortiz (Overall: 7-5)
5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 0-1, Last Week: N/A)
Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 8-8)
Rey Fenix (Overall: 9-8)
Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-0)
Kenny Omega: (Overall: 13-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 9-8)
