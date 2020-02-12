WWE RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander took to Twitter today and indicated that he is frustrated with his spot in WWE.

"Frustrated is an understatement," Cedric wrote.

The tweet has been "pinned" at the top of Alexander's Twitter feed.

It's interesting to note that Cedric made the frustration tweet on the same day that reports were made on his WWE status. Dave Meltzer noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that Alexander is just not being used as officials have no plans for him. Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co then reported a follow-up to the original report, noting that there are said to be no backstage issues with Cedric, but WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon simply does not see him as a big star right now. That report also noted that Vince will listen to Heyman on "some ideas" but other times he can be "close-minded" and right now he sees nothing in Alexander. It was also said that Vince "gave up" on Cedric a long time ago.

It was reported back in September 2019 that Vince had made the decision to "bury" Alexander in his hometown match against then-WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, despite RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman wanting to push him. Their match ended up being moved to the Kickoff pre-show that same night. Heyman reportedly had plans to give Cedric a "slow build push" to the top, but plans were reportedly nixed by Vince. It looks like Cedric is still feeling that decision that Vince reportedly made last fall.

Cedric lost an easy match to Angel Garza on this week's RAW, but his last red brand TV match before that was the December 16 loss to Bobby Lashley. Cedric defeated Shelton Benjamin on the February 6 WWE Main Event episode, but lost to current WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss in his Main Event debut on January 30. Cedric also defeated Shelton on the January 23 Main Event episode, and defeated Eric Young on the January 16 episode. Before the December 16 loss on RAW, Alexander competed in a string of Main Event matches, a mix of wins and losses, including losses to guys like Ricochet and Mojo Rawley.

Stay tuned for updates on Cedric's WWE status.

