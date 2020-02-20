Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said being known as just the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair keeps her motivated to carve out her own stand-alone legacy.

"I never have a hard time motivating myself," Flair said. "Being known only as Ric Flair's daughter fuels my fire to keep working harder and becoming stronger."

Flair also commented on Roman Reigns, and the respect she and others have for him. The Queen praised The Big Dog and said he leads by example.

"There is such a calm, collective presence about him," said Flair. "Knowing the pressure he has to be under to be 'The Big Dog,' he handles it with grace. Everyone wants his spot, obviously. But there is a reason why he has that spot, and you see it in him, day in and day out, backstage. He leads by example, and that's why he has so much respect from his peers."

There's no word yet on Flair's entrance for her match with WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, but she discussed her WrestleMania 35 helicopter entrance, which was an ode to The Nature Boy flying on a helicopter to the Great American Bash 1985. Flair said the helicopter last year was not her idea, and she didn't find out about it until the go-home show before WrestleMania.

"That was definitely not my idea," Flair said, laughing. "Do you think I actually went to the boss and asked for a helicopter? I didn't even know about the entrance until our last go-home show before 'Mania.

"They were like, 'Hey, we have this idea. What do you think?' And I was like, 'That is incredible.' With so many playbacks to my dad, it was very cool."