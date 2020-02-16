Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson, avenging a 2015 loss in the main event of UFC Fight Night 167. And for the light heavyweight contender, it came in front of the perfect audience.

With the event going down in New Mexico, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was present. Jones, coming off a close decision win of his own, acknowledged Blachowicz from Octagon-side.

Blachowicz called for a title shot with "Bones" on the heels of his third consecutive victory. He has also topped former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold since an early 2019 loss to Thiago Santos.

Diego Sanchez claimed a win via disqualification over Michel Pereira in the co-main event after Pereira landed with an illegal knee. It marked the second bout of the night to end via DQ.

Montana De La Rosa, Brok Weaver, Ray Borg and Lando Vannata were other main card winners.

Complete results can be found below:

* Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO (strike) at 3:08 of Round 1

* Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (illegal knee) at 3:09 of Round 3

* Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas via DQ (illegal knee) at 4:02 of Round 1

* Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

* Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 3:37 of Round 2

* John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via TKO (strikes) at :16 of Round 3

* Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

* Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

* Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

* Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa via KO (strike) at 4:42 of Round 2