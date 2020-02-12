On tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed Jon Moxley will take on Jeff Cobb on next week's show. This will be Cobb's in-ring debut for AEW.

Next week's show will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out AEW's vignette for Cobb in the video below.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Cody vs. Warlow (Steel Cage Match)

* Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners get a shot at AEW World Tag Titles at AEW Revolution)

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. Lucha Bros (AEW World Tag Team Championship)