- Above is from last year's NJPW New Japan Road featuring Kazuchika Okada, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Toru Yano vs. Takashi Iizuka, Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi. Earlier this week, NJPW announced cards for this year's New Japan Road events.

- The Bullet Club Beach Party on April 4 (10 am - 3 pm, 4 pm for VIP) at Whiskey Joe's in Tampa (purchases tickets here), now has a party bus for fans headed to ROH Supercard of Honor available. Beginning tomorrow, fans can purchase a round-trip ticket from the party to the event and back for $15.

In related news, Tama Tonga will be a guest on this Friday's The Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss Bullet Club, NJPW working with ROH, and more. Subscribe to our iTunes page to make sure you get the episode right when it's released!

You asked for it, you've got it! Announcing the #BCBP to @ringofhonor Party Bus! Beginning Wednesday, you will be able to purchase a roundtrip bus ticket from Bullet Club Beach Party to #SupercardofHonor and back. $15 for the whole trip! Who's in? pic.twitter.com/jdzyvLctUj — Bullet Club Beach Party (@BulletClubBP) February 10, 2020

- Last month it was reported Lance Archer was in "high-level talks" with AEW. Archer is currently not under contract to NJPW, and is able to negotiate with other promotions. Earlier today, Archer teased about his next destination, listing off numerous wrestling promotions in his tweet.

"No matter where I end up Nxt. I'll remain The King of Sports Entertainment Wrestling World, while making an All Elite choice. I'll absolutely make an Impact, but do it with Honor in a Ring of one Major League Wrestling promotion from USA to Japan and all over the world!"