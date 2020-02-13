NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was involved in a hit & run accident on Wednesday.

Rosa took to Twitter today to announce that she is selling some of her ring gear to raise money to fix her car that was damaged in the accident.

She wrote, "Hey guys, yesterday I was involved in a hit and run accident and to raise money to fix my car, I'm selling different gears! DM Me or email me at [email protected] Thanks for your support!"

The 33 year old Thunder Rosa became the first-ever Mexican-born wrestler to win the NWA World Women's Title back at the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view on January 24, by defeating Allysin Kay.

Rosa is active on Twitter and seems to be OK coming out of the hit & run. You can see her full tweet with some of the gear she has for sale in the posts below:

