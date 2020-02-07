Samir Singh has been seen lately teaming with his brother Sunil on 205 Live, and he announced that he has a new family member to add to the team.

Samir married Indian actress Gurpreet Grewal this week in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samir shared the photo below of himself and Gupreet.

Singh wrote, "Thank you for making me a better person, while helping me grow mentally and spiritually. You stood by me no matter what the obstacle was and now life just feels so much more better with you in it."

Singh's new bride, Gurpreet, tweeted, "I Love You...here's to all we were...all that we are...and all what we are yet to be!"

Congratulations to the happy couple!