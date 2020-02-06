The UFC waited several weeks to usher in 2020, but once they did, they did so with a bang. According to a report, UFC 246 featuring Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone hit one million streaming buys, making it the first such event to do so.

Robert Iger, the Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, reported the numbers during a quarterly conference call. The growth was in large part thanks to the bundle service offered featuring ESPN+, Huli and Disney+.

Iger stated that ESPN+ is now up to 7.6 million subscribers, a million more than in late December. The only way to purchase UFC pay-per-views is through ESPN+. Numbers include $70 million in streaming revenue and $11 million at the gate from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

"We've been especially happy with a number of partnerships, particularly with the UFC and the recent McGregor-Cerrone fight brought in about one million pay-per-view purchases and 0.5 million new subscribers," Iger said. "We'll continue to add content to the service on an opportunistic basis."

McGregor earned a convincing first round victory in his first bout since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2018.