Cain Velasquez's WWE debut came at Crown Jewel in a losing effort against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. It was assumed that Velasquez would be in the Royal Rumble with Velasquez himself saying he would be in it, but that was not the case. In an interview with BT Sport, Rey Mysterio sat down and talked about how Velasquez has the potential to shock the world when he decides to do pro wrestling on a full time basis.

"We had a couple of opportunities to train down in San Diego where my son trains as well, and he loved it. He's another guy that I think is gonna shock the world when he takes this on full time. I know he's been away right now for a minute, but once he sets foot back in that ring, he loves that lucha libre style, and he's very agile for his size.

"I think he's gonna be a great one in the ring. I can't wait to see that full transition. Right now, we're just kind of seeing teasers, but once he sets his mind and he wants to do something, he doesn't stop until he accomplishes it."

Mysterio spoke more about his relationship with Velasquez when the two talked about Velasquez's love for lucha libre. He also talked about his reaction to seeing Velasquez's appearance at a AAA show.

"He claims that he was a wrestling fan since he was a kid. He grew not too far away from San Diego across the border from Arizona, but he grew up watching lucha libre. We talked about Mexican legends like El Santo and Blue Demon and that was the first style of wrestling that he saw so it stuck with him. Still to this day. I saw the show where he was wearing a mask, and he was doing a lot of lucha moves. I'm like, 'is that Cain? Really?' He's incredible man like I said I can't wait for him to take his position like how he wants to take it and just dominate the sport like he did in MMA."

