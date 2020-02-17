Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Backstage news on WrestleMania plans for John Cena and The Undertaker

* Johnny Gargano turning on Tommaso Ciampa

* Charlotte Flair accepting Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania challenge

* The latest reported edict for WWE NXT talent

* Cathy Kelly leaving NXT

* Multiple updates going into tonight's RAW

* Sasha Banks joining The Mandalorian

* Tito Ortiz training at the WWE Performance Center

* MLW reportedly accusing WWE of contract tampering

* How Britt Baker's awesome heel promos have been put together

The full audio from Triple H's post-NXT Takeover media call

The latest installment of the Mailbag featuring discussion about Mandy Rose breaking Otis' heart and what was the best match from NXT Takeover Portland

